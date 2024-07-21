Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Tenable by 20.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after buying an additional 29,264 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Tenable by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 230,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,413,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tenable by 49.3% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Tenable by 9.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter worth $380,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tenable

In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $41,727.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $41,727.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $231,401.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,886,396.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,132 shares of company stock worth $1,049,183 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised Tenable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of TENB stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.54. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $215.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.56 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

