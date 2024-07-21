Tern (LON:TERN) Shares Up 8.3%

Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.22 ($0.03). Approximately 172,473 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,996,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.05 ($0.03).

Tern Trading Up 7.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of £9.52 million, a PE ratio of -73.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Tern Company Profile

Tern Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in early-stage and growth capital investment. The firm typically invests in the software companies having IoT security, Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML"), Virtual/Augmented Reality ("VR/AR") and Data Science, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors.

