Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Holdings Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Terreno Realty worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,061,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,919,000 after purchasing an additional 142,712 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,155,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,322,000 after acquiring an additional 727,995 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,285,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,223,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,663,000 after purchasing an additional 20,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,193,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,775,000 after purchasing an additional 31,075 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $67.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $68.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 49.12%. The company had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.56 million. As a group, analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

TRNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.78.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

