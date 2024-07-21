Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $7.13 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Texas Instruments in a report released on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $7.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.15. The consensus estimate for Texas Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $5.13 per share.

TXN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.10.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $199.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $210.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 35.3% in the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 366,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

