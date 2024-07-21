Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 204.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,064,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,454,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Mad River Investors increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 100,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,921,000 after acquiring an additional 66,663 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 130.9% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,625,000 after acquiring an additional 43,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,136,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $814.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $701.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $595.39. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $467.62 and a 52 week high of $834.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 1.63.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.39. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.74% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $174.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

TPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

