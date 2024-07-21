Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0924 per share on Monday, August 19th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This is an increase from Tgs Asa’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Get Tgs Asa alerts:

Tgs Asa Stock Performance

Shares of Tgs Asa stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08. Tgs Asa has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $15.11.

About Tgs Asa

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

TGS ASA provides geoscience data services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions. It also provides imaging services, which include 2D and 3D seismic imaging solution in depth and time domains; marine, land, and ocean bottom nodes; and transition zone, multi component, and 4D time-lapse processing.

Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.