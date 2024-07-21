The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives $44.93 Average PT from Analysts

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.93.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

CG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 1.1 %

CG stock opened at $45.94 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 69,637 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $2,424,063.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,730,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,513,527.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,053,238 shares of company stock worth $35,641,374 in the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CG. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 506.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.