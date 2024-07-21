The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 86,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $4,631,632.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,123,705 shares in the company, valued at $438,756,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,053,238 shares of company stock valued at $35,641,374. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CG opened at $45.94 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.21%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.