The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $265.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $238.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $225.69.

Apple Trading Up 0.1 %

AAPL opened at $224.31 on Thursday. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $237.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.64 and a 200 day moving average of $188.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

