The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Position Lifted by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 409.4% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC opened at $33.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.58. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.87%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on KHC

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.