The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Trading Up 14.9%

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 14.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.48 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.18). Approximately 184,735 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 151,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.75 ($0.15).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.58. The firm has a market cap of £14.21 million, a P/E ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Renewables. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment invests in oil and gas exploration and production assets.

