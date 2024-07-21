The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Receives $340.65 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $340.65.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $377.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $321.85 on Thursday. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $232.06 and a 52-week high of $348.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.43. The company has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

