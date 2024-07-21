Tirupati Graphite (LON:TGR) Trading 0.9% Higher

Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.37 ($0.10). Approximately 213,822 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 793,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.30 ($0.09).

Get Tirupati Graphite alerts:

Tirupati Graphite Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.20. The company has a market cap of £10.62 million, a PE ratio of 136.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Insider Transactions at Tirupati Graphite

In related news, insider Alastair Bath purchased 54,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £5,999.95 ($7,781.03). 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tirupati Graphite Company Profile

Tirupati Graphite plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist graphite and graphene producer in Madagascar and India. It owns and operates the Vatomina and Sahamamy flake graphite projects located in Madagascar. The company also provides mineral processing technology development services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tirupati Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tirupati Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.