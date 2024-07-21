Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $79.18

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$79.18 and traded as high as C$80.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank shares last traded at C$79.42, with a volume of 3,246,180 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TD. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. National Bankshares lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$84.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. CIBC raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$83.50 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$76.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$79.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$139.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.20. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of C$13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8691589 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

