Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TCOM. HSBC raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

TCOM stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.42.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 322.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

