TRON (TRX) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. TRON has a market cap of $9.62 billion and approximately $198.93 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TRON has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000659 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000601 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000584 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,088,177,576 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is trondao.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

