Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Gap Up to $33.08

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.08, but opened at $34.03. Trupanion shares last traded at $33.50, with a volume of 11,554 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRUP. Bank of America upgraded Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair began coverage on Trupanion in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Trupanion from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Trupanion Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -51.48 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.51 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings bought 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $499,698.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 614,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,842,285.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings bought 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $499,698.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 614,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,842,285.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $29,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,547.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,325 shares of company stock valued at $144,586 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 247.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 26,540 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 9,551 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at $546,000.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Articles

