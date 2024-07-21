Trustmark (TRMK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $288.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.03 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Trustmark to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Trustmark Stock Performance

TRMK opened at $33.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.75. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $18.96 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 35.80%.

TRMK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Trustmark from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Trustmark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trustmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Featured Articles

