TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Receives $18.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of research firms have commented on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on TTM Technologies from $20.75 to $25.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTM Technologies

In related news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 6,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $131,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,502 shares in the company, valued at $408,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 6,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $131,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,538. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert P. Farrell sold 5,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $97,969.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,972.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,721 shares of company stock worth $2,339,678. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the second quarter worth $602,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 202.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the second quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 9.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 9,999 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

TTMI opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1,054.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.48.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $570.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Featured Articles

