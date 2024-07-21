U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Raised to $49.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $44.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average is $41.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,440,000. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 760.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 74,094 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,073,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 652,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,236,000 after buying an additional 272,976 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.