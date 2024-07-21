Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives $86.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RARE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ RARE opened at $42.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.56. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.59.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.03 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 425.63% and a negative net margin of 138.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $71,390.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at $297,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $441,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,145. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $71,390.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,127 shares of company stock worth $536,593. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 622.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3,182.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

