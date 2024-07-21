Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Shares Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) by 112.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 254.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.65.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

NYSE UGP opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.64. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.15.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 19.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

