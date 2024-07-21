US Bancorp DE Acquires 2,974 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WIX stock opened at $163.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.31. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.90 and a twelve month high of $178.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.25, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.47.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $419.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.71 million. Research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WIX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wix.com from $143.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Wix.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James started coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wix.com from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.59.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

