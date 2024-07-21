US Bancorp DE Acquires 5,167 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,772,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,167,000 after buying an additional 1,774,438 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,645,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,096,000 after buying an additional 1,721,120 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,452,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,114,000 after buying an additional 718,465 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,232,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,653,000 after buying an additional 391,773 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 625,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after buying an additional 375,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.83.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. Research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAGP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

