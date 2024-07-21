US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,781,013,000 after acquiring an additional 119,999 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,088,119,000 after purchasing an additional 626,977 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,406,000 after purchasing an additional 604,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $311,236,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 92,828.2% during the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,230,000 after buying an additional 487,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on HubSpot from $640.00 to $580.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.69.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $479.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $575.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $598.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.23 and a 1-year high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $124,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $1,705,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at $40,332,333.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,491 shares of company stock valued at $26,699,609. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

