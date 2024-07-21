US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFG. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 7,616.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 691.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

AFG stock opened at $124.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.22 and a 12 month high of $137.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.40.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 21.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.17 per share, for a total transaction of $150,204.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

