US Bancorp DE Cuts Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total transaction of $670,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,742 shares in the company, valued at $7,737,505.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total value of $670,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,742 shares in the company, valued at $7,737,505.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $570,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,236 shares in the company, valued at $7,536,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,067 shares of company stock worth $4,734,995. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $103.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.08 and its 200 day moving average is $87.77. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $107.23.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.98 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 18.72%. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.57%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

