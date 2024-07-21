US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 105.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JEF shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

In related news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $65,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,314,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,165,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $65,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,314,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,165,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $2,546,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,591,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,979,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $54.44 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.30%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

