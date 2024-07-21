US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Balchem by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Balchem by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Balchem

In other news, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,196.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $297,934.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,407.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,196.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Trading Down 0.9 %

BCPC opened at $172.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $110.74 and a one year high of $178.35.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). Balchem had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $239.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.12 million. Analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Balchem from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

