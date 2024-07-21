US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,111 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 382.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $40.43 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $42.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.1563 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

