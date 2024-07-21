US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,700 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LITE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,196,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,225,000 after acquiring an additional 442,177 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lumentum by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,491,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,187,000 after acquiring an additional 44,291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $53,785,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Lumentum by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 843,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,916,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 628,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,925,000 after acquiring an additional 34,266 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on LITE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lumentum to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $51.50 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Lumentum Trading Down 1.3 %

LITE stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.85.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.53 million. Analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Profile

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.