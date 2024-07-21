US Bancorp DE Grows Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in argenx were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get argenx alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 420.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on argenx from $515.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $607.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.47.

argenx Trading Up 1.0 %

argenx stock opened at $471.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.27 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $404.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.09. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $327.73 and a 52 week high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that argenx SE will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

argenx Profile

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.