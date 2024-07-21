US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 22,325.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRCL. StockNews.com began coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

SRCL stock opened at $58.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.68. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

