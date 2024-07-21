US Bancorp DE Has $1.33 Million Stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,796 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 14,759 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ENI were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ENI by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 493,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,783,000 after buying an additional 62,964 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in ENI by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 51,136 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 31,229 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in ENI by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 174,445 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 34,998 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in ENI during the fourth quarter worth about $2,143,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in ENI by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 29,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on E. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

E stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Eni S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.18). ENI had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $25.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.83 billion. Analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.372 per share. This is a boost from ENI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is 60.34%.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

