US Bancorp DE Has $1.47 Million Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,297 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

