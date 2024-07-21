US Bancorp DE Has $1.53 Million Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,486 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BTI. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in British American Tobacco by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 31,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 1,466.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 92,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of BTI opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.44. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $34.28.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

