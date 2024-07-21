US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 129.3% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FHN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.31.

Shares of FHN opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

