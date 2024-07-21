US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 43.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at about $915,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 13.3% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 80,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 11.9% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 4,052.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 288,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after buying an additional 281,454 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Hasbro stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

