US Bancorp DE Purchases 5,448 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,804 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 463,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,461,000 after acquiring an additional 174,372 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $57.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.28. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.