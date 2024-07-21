US Bancorp DE Purchases 6,359 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.10% of Northwest Natural worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 686.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

NWN opened at $39.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.57. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $433.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.81 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.53%.

NWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

