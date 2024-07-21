US Bancorp DE Purchases 6,807 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in APA were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in APA by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,705,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,570 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in APA by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,335 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in APA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,643,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,050,000 after purchasing an additional 924,400 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in APA by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,235,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,866,000 after purchasing an additional 626,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in APA by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,093,000 after purchasing an additional 345,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.
APA Stock Performance
NASDAQ APA opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average is $31.15. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.26.
APA Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.19%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
APA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of APA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.18.
APA Company Profile
APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.
