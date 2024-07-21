US Bancorp DE Purchases 9,660 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 91.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,210 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth $46,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 27.1% in the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at about $931,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 54.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 3.1% in the first quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Imperial Oil from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James raised Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $69.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $48.74 and a 12-month high of $74.58.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.46%. Equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4377 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

