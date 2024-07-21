US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 626,255.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,666,212,000 after acquiring an additional 237,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,031,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 108.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NYSE NVR opened at $8,428.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7,655.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7,575.84. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $5,210.49 and a one year high of $8,662.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 6.52. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.17.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $99.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total transaction of $4,599,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,236.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,104.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,233,609. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

