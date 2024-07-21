US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Q2 were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Q2 alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,368,000 after buying an additional 487,111 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at $20,470,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 855.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 451,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after buying an additional 404,372 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,078,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,386,000 after buying an additional 398,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,616,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,186,000 after purchasing an additional 391,539 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Q2

In other Q2 news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 27,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $1,703,272.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,902,128.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan Price sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,564,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 27,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $1,703,272.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 750,314 shares in the company, valued at $46,902,128.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,224,320 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on QTWO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QTWO

Q2 Stock Performance

Q2 stock opened at $66.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.21 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.81. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $70.85.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.58 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. On average, analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Q2 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.