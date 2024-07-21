US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,880,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Workiva by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 442,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,946,000 after purchasing an additional 45,334 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Workiva by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 626,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,639,000 after purchasing an additional 47,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

WK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.14.

Shares of WK opened at $72.09 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.40 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $175.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $279,815.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

