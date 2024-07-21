US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 298,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,251,000 after purchasing an additional 155,447 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $19,533,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the first quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Plexus by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,226,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,667,000 after purchasing an additional 44,398 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $477,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $477,042.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $190,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,118,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,386 shares of company stock valued at $3,749,884. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

PLXS stock opened at $115.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.64. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $87.21 and a 12-month high of $120.26.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Plexus had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $966.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

PLXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

