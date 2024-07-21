US Bancorp DE Sells 1,109 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

NASDAQ:FV opened at $56.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0167 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

