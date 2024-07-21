US Bancorp DE Sells 1,568 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $95.21 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.79 and a 1 year high of $95.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.36.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

