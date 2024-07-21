US Bancorp DE Sells 2,278 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $62,447,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $15,997,000. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $13,237,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $9,276,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 836.9% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 437,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,203,000 after buying an additional 391,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average of $19.81. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $22.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.13%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

