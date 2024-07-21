US Bancorp DE Sells 3,075 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.89 and a 12-month high of $37.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.19.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

